“Bawumia to return sooner than expected”

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is recovering extremely fast and is expected to return sooner than expected, Deputy Health Minister, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyadu has said.

“The communication didn’t indicate how long he is going to stay,” he told Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan Sunday.

“But my information is that the originally planned stay or the length of stay is likely to be shortened because he is recovering very fast…far faster than we all expected,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia left Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK) Friday January 19 for advanced medical attention after reporting of ill health.

A statement signed by the Chief Of Staff, Frema Opare Saturday said he was flown to the UK on the advice of his doctors.

“He was accompanied by the Second lady Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement added.

The decision to fly the Vice President to the UK for medical attention was strongly condemned by a section of the Ghanaian public. They argued that it showed that the ruling government lacks faith in the country’s health system.

Mr. Aboagye-Gyadu however, disagreed, observing that he was not the first to have been flown out for medical attention and that the suddenness of the situation required that he was taken out.

“We saw him on Wednesday. Even Thursday morning some of us saw him and suddenly he was taken ill. I don’t think that even his firsest enemies would have loved for him to be detained here and pass on rather than to be flown outside to have a good care and then return safely.

“So, I don’t think it is a big issue at all,” he stressed.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com