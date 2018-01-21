© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Dreams FC are G8 Champions

By Anthony Bebli

Dreams FC came from a goal down to post a 1-0 win over giants Hearts of Oak, who finished the match with ten men, in Cape Coast to win the 2018 GHALCA G8 tournament on Sunday.

 It is the first major title for the ambitious club who got promoted to the Ghana Premier League after winning last season’s Division One League Zone III.

Hearts took an early lead when Daniel Kordie unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards which flew past goalkeeper Isaac Amoako like a missile in the 11th minute.

Related Posts

Akunnor will coach Dreams FC next season – Kurt Okraku

Gov’t should help find Black Stars player’s stolen car-…

Dreams FC appoint Eddy Ansah as Manager

Seven minutes later, Kweku Adjei Darko drew Dreams FC level when he slalomed through the defenders before lifting the ball over Benjamin Mensah.

On 63rd minutes, Dreams FC were awarded a penalty and Leonard Owusu converted brilliantly to give them the lead.

Seven minutes from time, Hearts were reduced to ten men after captain Inusah Musah was sent off after a second yellow card.

Source: Starrsportsgh

You might also like
Sports

Akunnor will coach Dreams FC next season – Kurt Okraku

Sports

Gov’t should help find Black Stars player’s stolen car- Akummey

Sports

Dreams FC appoint Eddy Ansah as Manager

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm