Kwabenya Police Station attack: Seven inmates escaped

Seven inmates have escaped from the Kwabenya Police Cells after it was attacked by armed robbers Sunday dawn, the Accra Regional Police Command has said.

The suspects on the run are; Dickson Ofori, 24, Chibuzor Akwabu, 34, Edem Rockson, 32 and Prince Osei 27.

The rest are; Emanuel Kotey, 21, Kofi Darko, 21 and Attah Kwadwo, 20.

According to StarrFMonline.com sources, one police officer sustained gunshot wounds during the raid but unfortunately passed on whilst receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

The police in a statement it issued Sunday 21, January said the suspects are being “pursued with all the urgency it deserves.”

The statement also added that in the mean time “any information can be communicated to the police on hotlines 191, MTN/VODAFONE Toll Free 18555, 0302773695, 0302787373.”

The development comes on the back of surging attacks on security personnel by suspected criminals in the country.

Last week, two officers were shot dead by robbers while returning from night duties in the Ashanti region, while a military officer attached to the Flagstaff House was also killed by the roadside at Tema, a fortnight ago.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM