La Liga: Bale,Ronaldo help Real Madrid to first league win of 2018

By Anthony Bebli

Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho all scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had not won in their last three league games and Adrian Lopez’s shock opener (23) heightened the tension at the Bernabeu on Sunday, but Nacho equalised (32) before Bale struck either side of half-time to put Real in command.

Luka Modric curled in a fine fourth (68) and Ronaldo struck two late goals (78, 84) before Nacho scored a late seventh (89) to lift Real above Villarreal and into fourth but still 16 points behind leaders Barcelona who face Real Betis later on Sunday.

Source:Skysports

