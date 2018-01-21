Watford Sack Manager Silva, Blame Rival Club’s Approach

English clubside Watford FC sacked manager Marco Silva on Sunday after a poor run of results.

The club blamed a rival Premier League club’s “unwarranted approach” to sign the Portuguese earlier this season as the catalyst for the decision.

Reports in the British media had claimed that Everton FC had targeted Silva in their quest to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

That was before they appointed former England manager Sam Allardyce in November.

“This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly,” Watford said in a statement on their website

Source: watfordfc