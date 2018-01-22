$3.2m luxury cars not mine – Ketu South MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South Elliot Agbenorwu has categorically stated that some two luxurious vehicles impounded at his residence by the National Security does not belong to him.

The two vehicles smuggled into the country were parked at the residence of the Ketu South MCE.

The Mercedes Benz vehicles valued at 3.2 million dollars were retrieved after the MCE notified the National Security and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The importers who parked the vehicles at the MCE’s residence on his blind side have also evaded payment of duties amounting to 900,000 Cedis.

According to the MCE, the house was under renovation when the vehicles were parked there.

“I am not staying there because the place is under renovation…so on January 6, I received a call from a friend…who went to the house to check on the security and realised that the vehicles were parked. He asked me if I was aware and I said I was not aware.

“So I spoke with my security and asked who parked the vehicles and they mentioned Darlington, apparently this very guy parked a vehicle around June last year…and I warned my security never to allow anybody to come into the house and park a vehicle.

“So when they called me that it was the same guy I got furious and I called the assistant commissioner, Mr Eshun that there is something happening at my residence so he should move in with his men and check the vehicles whether they have genuine papers covering them…I called the BNI, Mr. Banson that he should also move in and check what is happening in my residence.

“I called the Denu Police Commander that there is something happening in my residence so they should move and they moved in and…subsequently they put a detention on the vehicle and the following day the detention was converted to seizure and the vehicles were sent to Accra,” the MCE told Starr News Monday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM