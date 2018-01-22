Attacks on security personnel will continue – Aning

Security Analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has said the phenomenon of criminals attacking security personnel across the country will continue unabated unless something drastic is done.

He said this in reaction to the attack on the Kwabenya Police Station over the weekend where the culprits shot and killed a police officer on duty and freed seven suspects who were in custody in the process.

The attack heightened fears of insecurity among Ghanaians with some security analysts suggesting that it appeared the police are not in control.

“What has happened is unacceptable,” said Dr. Aning on Starr Today on Monday adding, “Unfortunately, it will not be the end because there is an increasing perception among those who have access to guns and are violently inclined both criminals and otherwise that attacking the uniform forces is legitimate, it is acceptable and that you can go away scot free.”

He said in order for state to be able to clamp down and punish criminals who think they can attack security personnel and walk freely, it needs to recognise that things are changing at a “dramatically fast manner” and that there is the need for an alternative approach and strategies to responding to “what is increasingly becoming a worrying phenomena.”

