Kasoa: Mobile Money vendor kidnapped at Brigade

A mobile money vendor was robbed and kidnapped by unknown assailants Sunday evening at Brigade, a suburb on the Kasoa road in the Greater Accra region.

According to eyewitnesses, two armed men stormed the popular mobile money joint, started shooting sporadically and robbed the vendor of all her daily sales.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to Starrfmonline.com said the vendor, a woman, was later pushed into her own vehicle and driven off by the armed robbers.

The woman is yet to be found according to the eyewitness adding that passers-by were scared to chase the robbers because of the sporadic gunfire.

Several attempts to get the Kasoa Police has been unsuccessful.

Source:Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM