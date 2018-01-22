© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Kwabenya fugitives haven’t returned – Police

By kwame acheampong

The Police Service has denied  reports that the seven suspected criminals who escaped from cells after their gang invaded the Kwabenya Police station Sunday have handed themselves over.

The Sunday dawn raid of the Police station led to the death of the station officer Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

A section of the media have reported that all seven suspects who broke cell have reported back to the Police.

Related Posts

Robbers attack Kwabenya Police station; Cop shot

A/R: Robbers kill Two Police officers

E/R: One injured in police, robbers gun battle

In a statement Monday the Police said: ” The Accra Regional Police Command is debunking false information making the rounds on social media that – All suspects who absconded from lawful custody at Kwabenya Police Station have surrendered themselves to Madina Police, apart from the Nigerian who was involved in a robbery. Recipients of this false news must disregard.

“The Command strongly suspect this information is intended to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing pursuit. Police will caution the general public against channeling unverified information on the social media space. A search for the escapees continue unabated and credible information on the subject matter is still welcomed on Police hotlines 191, MTN/VODAFONE Toll Free 18555, 0302773695, 0302 787373″.

 

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

Robbers attack Kwabenya Police station; Cop shot

Headlines

A/R: Robbers kill Two Police officers

General

E/R: One injured in police, robbers gun battle

General

Don’t work at night – Police warns mobile money vendors

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm