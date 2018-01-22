Kwabenya fugitives haven’t returned – Police

The Police Service has denied reports that the seven suspected criminals who escaped from cells after their gang invaded the Kwabenya Police station Sunday have handed themselves over.

The Sunday dawn raid of the Police station led to the death of the station officer Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.

A section of the media have reported that all seven suspects who broke cell have reported back to the Police.

In a statement Monday the Police said: ” The Accra Regional Police Command is debunking false information making the rounds on social media that – All suspects who absconded from lawful custody at Kwabenya Police Station have surrendered themselves to Madina Police, apart from the Nigerian who was involved in a robbery. Recipients of this false news must disregard.

“The Command strongly suspect this information is intended to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing pursuit. Police will caution the general public against channeling unverified information on the social media space. A search for the escapees continue unabated and credible information on the subject matter is still welcomed on Police hotlines 191, MTN/VODAFONE Toll Free 18555, 0302773695, 0302 787373″.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM