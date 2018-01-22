Massive support for Oti region as Commission ends hearing in Volta

The Commission of Enquiry into the creation of new regions has ended its Public hearing in the Volta Region.

The sessions ended at Nsuta, Jasikan on Saturday January 20, 2018.

The program which was held at the Catholic Centre was attended by the chiefs and about 7,000 residents of the Jasikan, Nkonya and Kadjebi districts and the Likpe, Lolobi, Santrokofi and Akpafu Traditional areas.

Present at the program were Nana Besemuna Mprah (Krachiwura), Nana Opraw Akuamoah (Nifahene and Acting President of the Buem Traditional Area), Nana Osei Boakye (Osafohene of Jasikan), Nana Odam Siaw (Nsutahene), Nana Ofori Appew VI (Benkumhene of Buem), Osaberima Antwi Adjei (Chief of Okagyakrom), Nana Kwaku Duah (Chief of Old Baika), Nana Oppong Kyekyeku (Chief of Akaa), Nana Asiedu Agyedu (Chief of Atonkor), Nana Kumesi Bonsy (Osafohene of Baglo) and Nana Osei Kofi (Chief of Old Ayoma). Also present were all the MPs and District Chief Executives of Buem.

Dr. Obed Asamoah, Ghana’s former Minister for Justice and Foreign Affairs who presented on behalf of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi Traditional areas at the Ho sitting was present with his delegation. Also present was Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area.

In his address, the Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa called on everyone to support the process for the acceleration of development in the area.

The Regional Minister recounted his challenges with underdevelopment at Worawora and Oti as a whole, when he was posted to work there as a young medical doctor some time ago. He therefore called for support for the Oti Region cause.

Krachiwura and Chairman of the Joint Consultative Committee, Nana Besemuna Mprah in his address presented the statistics of development projects in the Volta Region, indicating the skewed spread, reason for which the Oti Region was needed immediately.

The Secretary of the Joint Consultative Committee, Dr. Kwaku Addeah told the gathering to remain unfazed by the suit against the Commission of Enquiry and focus on the processes to make the dream a reality. He indicated that the law would take its course.

Chairman of the Commission of Enquiry, Justice Stephen Brobbey on behalf of the Commissioners, prior to the public hearing, called on residents to state and justify their claims in support for or against the creation of the region without ethnic or political undertones and insults.

Members of the public in their contributions to the commission cited the various socio economic challenges they have been facing for decades and called on the commission to make the new region a reality.

Similar public hearing sessions at Ho, Kete-Krachi, Nkwanta and Kpassa on the 16, 17, 18 and 19th of January, 2018 registered massive support for the yet to be created Oti Region.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com