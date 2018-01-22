PNC flagbearership: We’ll take over soon – Lida Limann

The children of the late President, Dr. Hilla Limann have indicated the possibility of one of them contesting the flagbearership position of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

They are of the view that the PNC in its current state is not what their father envisioned and hoped for when he founded the party.

“We know the mantle will fall on one of us soon because our father put in a lot into the party and the vision he had for the party is not what we are seeing today. We all know that one of us would have to step up,” Lida Limann, one of the daughters of the late President told Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, host of ‘The Lounge.’

Dr. Limann became the President of Ghana in 1979 but was overthrown through a coup in 1981 by Flight-Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, leader of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC). This makes him the only President in Ghana’s Third Republic.

He subsequently founded the PNC and contested on the ticket of the party in the 1992 Presidential elections but performed abysmally.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, there will be a commemoration to mark the 20th anniversary of his death and according to his children, the person who will step up to redeem and revive the PNC may be introduced.

“The launch of the Foundation and the celebration on Tuesday is actually to remind people, to remind Ghanaians of him because his name seems to be disappearing but he did so much in a very short time and he had a lot of vision for the country so maybe to bring the vision to life through the Foundation, we will probably introduce the next family member who is going to take over the mantle,” LidaLimann said.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM