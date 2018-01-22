Weah’s investiture: It’s a good day for West Africa – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, has described the peaceful handing over of power from one democratically elected government to another in Liberia, and the swearing-in of President George Oppong Weah, as a good day for West Africa and Africa.

“[It] is an extremely important development in Liberian history, and in West African history. For us, in West Africa, I think the democratic consolidation that so many of us are seeking is taking place, and, that democracy is gradually being entrenched stronger and stronger in the body politic of our different states.

“It is a good day for Africa; it’s a good day for West Africa,” he said in his interaction with journalists, after attending the swearing in ceremony of President Oppong Weah, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, in Monrovia on Monday January 22, 2018.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was witnessed by a packed stadium, saw West African Presidents such as, President Allasane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire; Togolese President, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe; President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou; Senegalese President Macky Sall; Guinean President, Alpha Conde; and the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, amongst several others, gracing the occasion.

Whilst acknowledging that President Oppong Weah has his work cut out for him, he urged the New Liberian President to build on the legacy bequeathed to him by his predecessor, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

“President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was preoccupied with establishing the basic things after the civil war. She’s been able to that. Now it is a question of building on them to grow the Liberian economy, so that all of these young people who voted for him, who are out of work, can find work to do in the very near future,” he said.

In his inaugural address, President George Oppong Weah pledged to build on the foundation his predecessor laid, commended her for building the structures for the take-off of Liberia’s economy; and also for holding the country during her tenure of office.

President Weah, who was later decorated with the “Distinguished son of Liberia” honour, stressed that with the elections being over, there were no winners or losers.

Instead, he urged all Liberian nationals, both home and abroad, to rally around the flag, bury their differences, and put their shoulders to the wheel, to build a better Liberia, appealing for the support of all to develop Liberia.

President Weah promised to entrench freedom and equality in Liberia under his tenure of office, saying “these are the fundamental rights of the people and it must be upheld”, assuring further of the prudent use of public resources, to ensure that the nation’s resources do not end in the pockets of a few public officials.

Whilst thanking Liberians for the confidence reposed in him, he indicated that “Rest assured, I will not let you down.”

