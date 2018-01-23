Balotelli ‘close to’ free move to Juventus

Juventus are preparing a stunning deal to bring Mario Balotelli back to Italy this summer.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker is in red-hot form in Ligue 1 after scoring 17 times for Nice already this season.

And his return to goalscoring form has caught the attention of Serie A champions Juve The club’s relationship with the forward’s agent, Mino Raiola, is seen as key to the transfer.

Raiola also represents Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean and a five-year contract has already been drawn up, with a sizeable signing-on bonus awaiting him.

The Italian giants believe he could play a key first-team role at the club, and not just serve as a back-up to first-choice striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Source: Mirror