‘Cash for seat’ committee given one week extension

The Parliamentary ad-hoc committee probing the ‘cash for seat’ incident has been given a one week extension to complete its week.

The committee was due to submit its report to the Speaker of Parliament on Wednesday January 24.

The committee has so far heard evidence of some members of the minority who have alleged wrongdoing in the event as well as the trade ministry who insist there were no shady deals in the awards event.

The committee however could not sit last week after invited expatriate business owners failed to appear before them to give evidence.

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Tuesday told Parliament leadership of the House has agreed to an extension of date for the committee to finish its work.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye set up the bi-partisan committee to probe claims that the Trade Ministry extorted as much as $100,000 from expatriates to allow them to sit close to the President at the recently held Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

The committee whose sitting will be opened to the public was formed after an emergency recall of the House at the behest of the minority, who have insisted there was a wrongdoing on the side of the ministry.

