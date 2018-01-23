EPL: Swansea End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Streak

Swansea, who are bottom of the league, boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a surprise 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

It was Liverpool’s first defeat in 15 games and they remain in the fourth position, three points behind third-placed Chelsea.

For the hosts, it was their third home win of the season and their second victory in eight Premier League outings.

Alfie Mawson scored the winning goal five minutes before the break.

The defender swept the ball into the bottom corner after the ball fell to him from a corner

Liverpool came close equalising before the break through Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane but their efforts failed to hit the back of the net.

In the end, the hosts withstood a barrage of pressure from the Reds to record an important victory which proved vital to their survival at the end of season.

