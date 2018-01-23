© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

GFA Star Times Gala to be launched on Wednesday

By Anthony Bebli

The GFA 2017/18 Star Times Gala will be launched at the Conference room of the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday January 24.

The launch which will be held at 11:00hrs on Wednesday will see top GFA Officials and representatives of Star Times as well as participating clubs in attendance.

The GFA recently announced the list of clubs that will play in this year’s GFA Star Times Gala scheduled to be played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th February, 2018.

The participating clubs include Premier League sides and teams from all three zones in the Division One League.

Below are the participating clubs in this year’s Invitational Gala:

  1. Berekum Chelsea FC
  2. Bechem United FC
  3. Accra Great Olympics FC
  4. Inter Allies FC
  5. Techiman Eleven Wonders FC
  6. Dreams FC
  7. Medeama SC
  8. Elmina Sharks FC
  9. Ebusua Dwarfs  FC
  10. Accra Hearts of Oak SC
  11. Wa All Stars FC
  12. NEA Salamina FC
  13. Vision FC
  14. New Edubiase FC
  15. FC Samartex
  16. Asante Kotoko SC

Source: GFA

