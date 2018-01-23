GFA Star Times Gala to be launched on Wednesday

The GFA 2017/18 Star Times Gala will be launched at the Conference room of the GFA Secretariat on Wednesday January 24.

The launch which will be held at 11:00hrs on Wednesday will see top GFA Officials and representatives of Star Times as well as participating clubs in attendance.

The GFA recently announced the list of clubs that will play in this year’s GFA Star Times Gala scheduled to be played on Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th February, 2018.

The participating clubs include Premier League sides and teams from all three zones in the Division One League.

Below are the participating clubs in this year’s Invitational Gala:

Berekum Chelsea FC Bechem United FC Accra Great Olympics FC Inter Allies FC Techiman Eleven Wonders FC Dreams FC Medeama SC Elmina Sharks FC Ebusua Dwarfs FC Accra Hearts of Oak SC Wa All Stars FC NEA Salamina FC Vision FC New Edubiase FC FC Samartex Asante Kotoko SC

Source: GFA