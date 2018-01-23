Ghanaians are in safe hands – IGP assures

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has assured that Ghana’s security is intact in-spite of recent happenings in the country where personnel of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies are being attacked.

The IGP’s assurance comes in the wake of Sunday’s deadly attack on the Kwabenya police station. The culprits shot and killed a police officer on duty and freed seven suspects who were in police custody.

The attack has heightened fears of insecurity among Ghanaians with some security analysts suggesting the police cannot be trusted to protect the citizenry.

The IGP, however, disagreed, saying: “We are behind our men. We are assured and reassure them that things that have happened is not going to break our resolve to protect the people of this country and they should continue that it is our sworn mandate to continue to protect lives and properties and maintain law and order in this country.”

He continued: “Once we are upping our game in protecting lives and properties, Ghanaians must be assured that they are in safe hands.”

Attacks On Security Personnel Will Continue – Aning

Commenting on the Kwabenya police station attack Monday on Starr Today, Security Analyst, Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning said the phenomenon of criminals attacking security officers will continue unabated unless something drastic is done.

“What has happened is unacceptable,” Dr. Aning said adding, “Unfortunately, it will not be the end because there is an increasing perception among those who have access to guns and are violently inclined both criminals and otherwise that attacking the uniform forces is legitimate, it is acceptable and that you can go away scot free.”

He said in order for the state to be able to clamp down and punish criminals who think they can attack security personnel and walk freely, it needs to recognise that things are changing at a “dramatically fast manner” and that there is the need for an alternative approach and strategies to responding to “what is increasingly becoming a worrying phenomena.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM