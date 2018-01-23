On the anniversary of the disaster, United will hold a commemorative service inside Old Trafford, which supporters are welcome to attend,and which is set to be attended by Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg, the only two surviving United players involved in the tragedy.

Turnstiles at the lower East Stand will be open from 1.45pm, before the event, which will include readings and poems from 2.45pm, ahead of a minute’s silence at 3.04pm, to mark the time of the tragedy.