A/R: Three Illegal miners arrested at Nweneso; gun retrieved

Three (3) illegal miners have been arrested by the Asokwa District Police Command at Nweneso near Foase in the Atwima Kwawoma District of the Ashanti region.

The three were arrested when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwawoma Nana Okyere stormed the place with the Police taskforce.

About 15 excavators were impounded by the taskforce but only two excavators have been conveyed to the assembly premises.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Kwawoma Nana Okyere speaking to the media warned Ghanaians especially illegal miners to respect the ban on galamsey by the Nana Addo-led government.

The DCE also dispelled allegations that he was fuelling illegal mining activities in the area.

He maintained that the Assembly will continue to complement Government’s efforts in ending illegal mining in the area.

“Majority of them were able to run away because they had a tip off from the residents in the community about the operation. We managed to arrest 3 of them including their excavators.

“The fight against illegal mining is still on course and we will fight till we win,” he added.

The 3 illegal miners are currently in police custody.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM