Zidane wanted by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are strongly considering making Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane their manager this summer, with Unai Emery’s future in France ‘hanging by a thread’.

Emery is under pressure at Parc des Princes after an underwhelming debut season last term, with the club missing out on the Ligue 1 title and suffering a humiliating Champions League exit against Barcelona.

They’ve performed better this year, currently sitting eight points clear at the top of the table and face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 next month. But that hasn’t stopped PSG putting plans in place to replace the Spaniard, with Diario Sport claiming his future is ‘hanging by a thread’ following last season’s disappointing showing.

Top of their wishlist is Zidane, who is enduring a tricky campaign in Madrid this year on the back of consecutive Champions League triumphs. The Spanish newspaper claims that the 45-year-old’s successful track record — particularly in Europe’s elite competition — along with his ability to coach big-name players and the fact he is French are the main reasons PSG are attracted to him.

Zidane’s contract expires in June 2020 but it remains to be seen if he will stay in Madrid beyond the season, given their struggles.

Source: Marca