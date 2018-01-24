2018 CHAN: Libya,Nigeria reach CHAN quarter-finals

But justice was done when dominant Libya scored and they will travel south to Agadir and prepare for a last-eight showdown Sunday against the Group D winners, currently Congo Brazzaville.

Nigeria got a fright before beating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Atlantic city Agadir with 37-year-old Rabiu Ali wrapping up the victory by converting an 83rd-minute penalty.

Equatorial Guinea took a shock lead on 40 minutes through Secundino Eyama Nsi and stayed ahead until just before the hour when Anthony Okpotu equalised through a header.

Ekundayo Ojo put the Nigerians ahead on 69 minutes with a candidate for the best goal of the tournament as his thunderbolt shot from outside the box flew into the net.

As Equatorial Guinea faded, Nigeria stretched the lead when Ali — the second oldest player at the tournament after 38-year-old Congo goalkeeper Barel Mouko — netted.

Nigeria return to Tangiers for a quarter-final against the Group D runners-up, a position Angola occupy ahead of a Wednesday clash with Congo.

Although the biennial Nations Championship is restricted to home-based footballers, matches carry full international status and count toward the monthly FIFA rankings.