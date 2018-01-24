Buhari must retire – Dele Momodu

The Chief Executive Officer and publisher of Ovation International Magazine Chief Dele Momodu has urged Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to retire before next year’s presidential elections.

According to him, Buhari must not seek a second term since age will not be on his side.

Chief Momodu supported Mr Buhari’s election in 2015 but now he says the president should retire because of age and ill health.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, Chief Momodu said he has already advised the former military man in an open letter to quit because his government has performed poorly.

According to him, Mr. Buhari is being ill-advised by his acolytes that all is well in Nigeria while things are actually very bad.

Chief Momodu claimed that some people are merely using Mr. Buahri to rule by proxy.

Former President of Nigeria, Olesegun Obasanjo has also echoed the sentiments of Chief Momodu asking Mr. Buhari to quit.

Mr Obasanjo says he is disappointed with Mr Buhari, particularly because of what he calls his poor handling of Nigeria’s economy, the largest in Africa.

He adds that the president does not have a good understanding of Nigeria’s social and economic dynamics and the country needs a younger leader.

Mr Buhari has not publicly responded to Mr Obasanjo and Chief Momodu.

Many observers say Mr Buhari, 74, is likely to seek a second term but so far he has not said he would do so.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM