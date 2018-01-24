© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Ghana’s Skeleton Athlete Frimpong needs $57k – GOC

By Anthony Bebli

The Ghana Olympic Committee is calling on corporate bodies to help them raise $57,000 to support Ghana’s first skeleton athlete Akwesi Frimpong’s participation at this year’s Winter Olympics games in South Korea.

The competition which comes off from February 9 to 25 will see Ghana’s Frimpong   who qualified for the multi-sports event by competing in 5 races on different ice tracks for two years.

Frimpong becomes the second Ghanaian to represent the country in the Winter Olympics after skier Kwame Nkrumah Acheampong in 2010 Vancouver, Canada.

However Ghana’s Chef de mission for the Winter Games Jerry Shaib Ahmed says Frimpong must be supported financially to give out his best.

“Despite a $1,500 monthly support from the GOC for his training for the past eight months much is needed to let him make impact in the games to fly the flag of Ghana high,” Shaib Ahmed told Starr Sports.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

