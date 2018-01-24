Sex Video: Head teacher, student are dating – Police

Police in the Central region have warned the public against the circulation of the supposed sex video between the head teacher of Edumanu D/A Basic School Robert Seppey and a former student of the school.

The X-rated video which was reportedly recorded by the headmaster himself has sparked outrage on social media and provoked conversation over the relationship between teachers and their students in Ghana.

Reports say the teacher has been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service.

Speaking to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Central regional Police ASP Irene Oppong said Police investigations have revealed that the sexual act was consensual.

“We have been able to take statements from the lady and it points to the fact she wasn’t raped. She said they are in a relationship, the man is her boyfriend and she did not do the video under duress.

“We are now concerned about the leakage of the pornographic material and the fact that is on social media now. That is where we have taken the investigations now,” she said.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM