Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for massacre

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has refused to offer an apology for the massacres in Matabeleland that occurred in the 1980s while he was minister for national security.

An estimated 20,000 people died during the security crackdown.

“Wherever wrong is committed, the government of the day must apologise,” he told the BBC’s Mishal Husain during an interview at the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

But no apology was forthcoming.

Instead, Mr Mnangagwa said he had signed a national healing and reconciliation bill into law so that “the communities that were affected can air their grievances.”

“We have put up a commission, that should not stop us from having a better future,” he added.

Pressed by Husain, the president said that if asked to appear before the commission, he would.

He also said reports that 20,000 people had been killed were incorrect.

Source: BBC