NDC flagbrearship: Chase out Mahama, others if they campaign – Adams

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has entreated members of the party to chase out anyone who comes to seek for their support in the party’s flagbearership contest.

According to him, their action will destabilise and destroy the party even before it opens nominations for the flagbrearship contest.

The likes of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, former National Health Insurance Authority Boss Sylvester Mensah and Professor Joshua Alabi have declared their resolve to lead the opposition NDC into the 2020 elections.

“Our party members need support and we are asking them to come and support the party and stop what they are doing destabilising the party and destructing focus at the time we should be exposing all the maladministration in the NPP, what we are talking about is who is doing what in the NDC because some of these persons find it convenient to farm such things on various media platforms,” he told Accra-base Joy FM Wednesday.

He said the party does not know any presidential aspirant and that its focus is to reorganise the party ahead of the opening of nominations to allow for candidates to contest for various positions in the party including the flagbearership slot.

“I do not know any hopefuls. I’m doing reorganisation [and] if they have any funds they should come and help,” he noted.

He continued: “I don’t recognise anybody as any hopeful. I recognise party members. We are appealing to them if they really love the party…those who are going around constituency to constituency and speak to my party people…those who come around you to come and meet you and present themselves that they want to be flagbrearers chase them out. That is not what we are doing now.”

When asked if that applies to former president John Mahama; Mr. Adams stressed, “I’m saying that if he [Mahama] ever goes anywhere to go meet party executives and present himself that he wants to run he should be chased out.”

Nonetheless, he could not hide his admiration for him, saying, “We didn’t the elections [2016] because the NDC had a bad candidate.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM