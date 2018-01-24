NMC directs GBC to appoint interim DG

The National Media Commission has directed the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to appoint an acting Director-General as the corporation resolves some issues before it.

The NMC in a statement also directed the board of GBC to determine the matters before it and to report to the Commission within one month in order to inform NMC’s decisions relating to all the issues at stake.

The NMC comes after the Director-General of GBC, Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow was asked to proceed on indefinite leave.

The Board Chairman of the state broadcaster, Rev Prof Emmanuel Addo-Obeng, who confirmed the decision of the board, told GBC radio he was unable to tell how long Anoff-Ntow would be away.

He, however, said the decision arises out of the unpopular decision to seek prosecution of TV licence fee defaulters, a decision the D-G is said to have failed to seek the board’s approval for.

Following public outcry over the designation of special courts to deal with licence fee defaulters by the Chief Justice, the board last week asked the GBC management not to take any steps that could possibly lead to the prosecution of anyone.

The statement signed by NMC Chairman Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng assured all parties and the public that the NMC remains committed to insulating the state-owned media from governmental control.

Below is the full statement by NMC

DEVELOPMENTS AT GHANA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

The National Media Commission (NMC) has noted developments at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and has been in communication with all the parties in the current dispute.

It is the understanding of the Commission that the Director-General was directed by the GBC board to proceed on leave.

The reason given by the board was to enable it to investigate matters relating to the setting up of courts to prosecute TV licence defaulters.

The NMC recognizes the board’s authority to determine matters of leave relating to the Director-General.

However, the Commission has directed the board to determine the matters before it and to report to the Commission within one month in order to inform NMC’s decisions relating to all the issues at stake.

In the interim, the NMC has also asked the GBC board to appoint an acting Director-General from within the management of the corporation in place of the current arrangement of an Interim Management Committee (IMC).

The Commission assures all parties and the public that the NMC remains committed to insulating the state-owned media from governmental control.

At the same time, the commission shall at all times ensure that proper corporate governance principles pertain in all the state-owned media.

NANA KWASI GYAN-APENTENG

CHAIRMAN

