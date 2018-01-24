© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

PSG Signs Lassana Diarra

By Anthony Bebli

Ligue One leaders Paris Saint-Germain have signed former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra on an 18-month deal.

Diarra, who last played for Abu Dhabi side Al-Jazira, with whom he spent eight months before leaving in December, is also who has also played for PSG’s French rivals Marseille, expressed happiness at the signing.

He said: “I am very happy to have signed for my home-town club. Paris Saint-Germain represents a lot to me and, with the international dimension the club has taken in recent seasons, it is every player’s dream to play here.

PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, also expressed satisfaction at the new signing, who will wear the number 19 shirt, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Lassana Diarra, a quality footballer, to Paris Saint-Germain.

“His vast experience, both of foreign leagues and the international football with the France national team, gives our coaching staff another option as we enter a very exciting second half of the season.”

 

Source:psg

 

