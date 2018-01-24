PSG Signs Lassana Diarra

Ligue One leaders Paris Saint-Germain have signed former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra on an 18-month deal.

Diarra, who last played for Abu Dhabi side Al-Jazira, with whom he spent eight months before leaving in December, is also who has also played for PSG’s French rivals Marseille, expressed happiness at the signing.

He said: “I am very happy to have signed for my home-town club. Paris Saint-Germain represents a lot to me and, with the international dimension the club has taken in recent seasons, it is every player’s dream to play here.

“I intend to do everything I can, bring all my experience and show all my desire to play, to prove that the club has made the right choice in showing its confidence in me.”

PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, also expressed satisfaction at the new signing, who will wear the number 19 shirt, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Lassana Diarra, a quality footballer, to Paris Saint-Germain.

“His vast experience, both of foreign leagues and the international football with the France national team, gives our coaching staff another option as we enter a very exciting second half of the season.”

Source:psg