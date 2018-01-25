© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

10 feared dead in gory accident on Kumasi highway

By kobina welsing

Ten people are feared dead in a gory accident at Teacher Mante, a community along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

According to Starr FM’s Eastern regional correspondent, the accident occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened after an articulated Truck run into a VIP Bus travelling to Accra from Kumasi. Five of the passengers are reported to have died on the spot.

The situation has led to heavy vehicular traffic on the road as that portion of the highway has been blocked.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization, (NADMO) from Ayensuano district, Police and the Fire Service are currently at the scene helping with rescue efforts.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

