2018 Dubai Marathon: Amponsah promises to shine

Ghana’s sole representative at this year’s Dubai Marathon, William Amponsah is optimistic to make an in impact as he departed the country last night for the mass sport event scheduled for Friday.

The Asante Akyem Marathon challenge winner will pitch his strength against other professionals from Ethiopia, Kenya, Eritrea and other marathon primed countries in the world.

In an exclusive interview on Agoo TV, Amponsah expressed his gratitude to Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang the organizer and financier for his trip to Dubai and promises to outshine his opponents and make Ghana proud.

“I am very grateful to Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang for the opportunity given me. This is my first time of competing in any international event and I will make sure I make him and mother Ghana proud.

“My target is to finish in the top 10. I must say my preparation could have been better but I know with the determination and the support shown me by Mr. Agyemang I will not disappoint”, Amponsah told Agoo TV.

Amponsah, a former Swedru Business School student made a time of 1hr 12mins to participate in Friday’s competition.

Meanwhile the organizers of the Asante Akyem Marathon challenge event, 2KB Media, are set to launch this year’s edition in the coming days.

