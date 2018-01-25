Bill Gates warns Trump not to abandon Africa

Bill Gates has warned that Donald Trump’s “America First” position could damage the US’ relationship with Africa.

“[In] the balance of hard power versus soft power, the US uniquely has a ratio emphasising hard power and I’d hate to see it go even further,” Mr Gates said during the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland. “You don’t want to give up your soft power tools.”

Mr Gates added that the US could lose its influence in Africa to countries like China that are continuing to invest in the continent.

Mr Gates’ own charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is heavily involved in providing healthcare support to parts of Africa.

But President Trump has suggested he will cut the US’ global health budget by around $2.2 billion (£1.55 billion).

He also angered some African leaders recently when he allegedly called African nations “shitholes.”

