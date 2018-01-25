Bugri Naabu accuses Hajia Alima, DCE of fueling tensions

The Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bugri Naabu has accused the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga and Local Government Minister, Hajia Alimah and Abdul Nashir Danladi, District Chief Executive, of formenting troubles in the constituency.

Bugri warned he would hold both the MP and DCE accountable for any drawbacks in the constituency but promised to take necessary measures to stop them from further dividing the party.

“I’m warning the DCE for Gambaga to stop the confusion he is creating in Gambaga. He is doing this with the knowledge of Hajia Alimah, the Minister for local government.

“If there is any problem regarding this elections, I will hold (sic) them responsible. I’m not going to sit down to allow them to create problems. The DCE has no hand in any election neither the parliamentary candidate has any hand in it, this is purely party issue.”

The party in the region on Tuesday issued a statement suspending ongoing processes to elect grassroot executives in Bimbila, Daboya/Mankarigu and Nalerigu Gambaga constituencies, citing insecurity concerns.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after the appointment Wednesday afternoon of Regional Elections Committee Members at Mafara Hotel, Bugri explained the political tension at Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency was due to the decision by the District Chief Executive to disenfranchise other members of the party perceived to be opponents of Hajia Alimah.

He said it was an unacceptable conduct by the MP and DCE to engage in such illegality and warned them to stay away from meddling in certain activities of the party in the constituency adding the decision to conduct internal elections is not the business of either executives.

“They are creating problems like Alimah faction should be given the forms and Peter Awuni, the Deputy NADMO director, they shouldn’t give their people the form and that is not going to be acceptable. They are all NPP members. They all have the right to exercise democracy,” Bugri declared.

The regional chairman has taunted Hajia Alimah on many occasions over accusations she manipulated the East Mamprusi District Chief Executive appointment. Bugri had publicly targeted Hajia Alimah with disparaging remarks before being forced by national executives to withdraw the remarks.

However, in recent times, tension has continued to simmer between the two party executives over the creation of new district at Bunkprugu-Yunyoo.

Bugri who supports calls by some Konkomba youth to site the capital of the yet to be created district in a Kombaland said the Local Government Minister has caused many other “problems” in other districts and called on the National Chairman to call her to order.

“She( Hajia Alimah) is creating problems in the region not only even in Nalerigu alone, she extends it to Yunyoo, Bunkprugu and Gushegu, and therefore I’m appealing to National chairman to warn her to stay away,” Bugri Naabu complained.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko