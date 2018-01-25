‘Cash for seat’ committee holds final sitting today

The parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating the ‘cash for seat’ claims will hold its final hearing today, Thursday January 25.

The final sitting comes after the committee met invited chief executives of expatriate businesses in camera on Tuesday. .

The failure of the expats to appear last week halted the work of the committee, prompting a request for a week extension of their deadline.

The committee has so far heard evidence of some members of the minority who have alleged wrongdoing in the event as well as the trade ministry who insist there were no shady deals in the awards event.

Spokesperson of the Committee Yaw Buabeng Asamoah told Starr News they are ready to wrap their work.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye set up the bi-partisan committee to probe claims that the Trade Ministry extorted as much as $100,000 from expatriates to allow them to sit close to the President at the recently held Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

The committee whose sitting will be opened to the public was formed after an emergency recall of the House at the behest of the minority, who have insisted there was a wrongdoing on the side of the ministry.

