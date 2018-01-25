Dsane donates educational materials to three schools across Ghana

A Ghanaian registered Non-Governmental Organization, Dsane Foundation, in collaboration with De Harlekijn and De Zevensprong has donated educational materials to some basic schools across the country.

They are Rokai Memorial Academy, Teshie-Accra in the Great Accra, Assin Adubiase Methodist basic school in the Central and Kwahu-Mpraeso Presby basic school in the Eastern regions respectively.

The items which include furniture for teachers and pupils, computers, white boards, dustbins, plastic draws and bars, and playing toys, worth GH¢60, 000 were presented at separate events at the schools on Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Presenting the items to the schools Nii Nmai Dsane, founder of the Dsane Foundation indicated that his desire to contribute to the development of the country where he was born was what motivated him and his wife, Lawrencia Dsane, to mobilize the items with support of friends and family.

He charged the teachers to ensure that the items are well maintained and put to proper use noting that it was only by that, that he and his collaborators will be encouraged to do more.

The Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku-Krowo constituency, Dr. Nii Okoe Boye, the municipal chief Executive, Naa Adjeley Twum-Gyamrah and Director of education, Gloria Naa Ahinee Clerk who attended the Teshie event all expressed their appreciation for the gesture and assured that they would supervise the proper use of the items at the school.

On his part, the District Chief Executive for Assin South, Derrick Owosu Ambrose, who also graced the Assin Adubiase Methodis basic school event, acknowledged that the items would go a long way to help improve teaching and learning in the school.

He called on all past students and well-to-do individuals who hail from the area to come and support the school, which will be celebrating its 111th anniversary his year.

At Mpraeso, the headmistress of the school, Madam Rebecca Anokye described the donation of the computers as an answer to their prayer.

According to her, the number of computers the school has for the teaching of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subject was woefully inadequate thus the donation was a “timely intervention” that was going to boost the teaching and learning of the subject to a “very large extent.”

