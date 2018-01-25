Fake doctor arrested at Kotobabi

The Kotobabi Police has arrested one Charles Acquah for practicing as a Medical Doctor without the requisite license.

The suspect, according to the Medical and Dental Council in a statement in the possession of Starrfmonline.com was practicing as a medical doctor at the Royal Star Clinic at Kotobabi, a suburb of Accra.

He was arrested on Wednesday January 24th, 2018.

During the latter part of December 2017, the Council received information of the existence of a fake doctor at the Royal Star Clinic and per checks by it, it was established that there was “one Charles Acquah, a Ghanaian who had his medical school training at the M. Gorky Donestk National Medical University and later transferred in the sixth year to the Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University both in Ukraine where he completed his training in June, 2015.”

Further checks revealed that Mr. Acquah was registered as a physician assistant by the Council in the year 2011 but never renewed his licence which was renewable annually until he showed up at the Council in the year 2015 to register for the October 2015 examination for foreign trained doctors which he later wrote and failed.

He subsequently, took part in the October 2016 and November 2017 examinations conducted by the Council and failed both, the Council’s statement said.

The statement continued, “He [then] was supposed to have come for an introductory letter to an accredited hospital for an attachment for a period of six months before he writes the next examination which he failed or refused to do.”

