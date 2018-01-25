Kwabenya Cell break: Two fugitives arrested

Two out of the seven suspects who broke cell at the Kwabenya Police station on Sunday, 21 January 2018, have been re-arrested, Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu has disclosed.

Addressing the media on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Mr Apeatu said two other accomplices who aided the escape of the cell breakers have also been arrested

Seven suspects escaped after a group of armed robbers stormed the Police station leading to the death of a police officer in the process.

The IGP said: “We have since arrested two of the fugitives on Tuesday, 23 January at Worawora in the Volta Region. They are Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei Kofi Darko.

“Also, two accomplices who aided the escape of the fugitives were arrested in Accra on Monday, 22 January, 2018 and yesterday 24 January, 2018. These include a 28-year old woman named Nancy Bentaa alias Awurama and the other is Kwasi Shower. One more person Kofi Acheampong alias Nana Owuo aged 32, was also arrested yesterday at Afienya.”

The IGP also revealed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the Police officer who was shot and killed in broad day light at Lapaz in Accra in July last year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM