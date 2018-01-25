Oprah not interested in presidential bid

Oprah Winfrey has told the US magazine InStyle that she does not “have the DNA” to be US president.

She has been widely touted as a future Democratic contender for the 2020 elections after a rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

But she told InStyle: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

“And so it’s not something that interests me.”

Donald Trump, when asked at the time about a possible run against Ms Winfrey in 2020, said it would be “fun”, adding: “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah.”

Oprah Winfrey is a household name in the US, taking on issues that many people could relate to during her long-running chat show. She has also produced and acted in movies and now runs her own cable channel.

She was picking up the prestigious Cecil B deMille award for outstanding contribution to entertainment, at the Golden Globes in early January, when she made her now famous speech.

She spoke powerfully on themes of race, gender, power and the ‘Me Too’ campaign against sexual harassment.

When she told “all the girls watching here… to know that a new day is on the horizon!” many took it to mean that she might consider a bid for the US presidency.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women … and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.,” she said.

Source: BBC