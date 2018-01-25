Photos: Tagoe’s Opponent Saucedo arrives in Ghana

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe’s opponent Fernando David Saucedo arrived last night at Kotoka International Airport ahead their saturday’s bout at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Tagoe’s last fight was December 2016 when he defeated Mzonke Fana to win the IBO lightweight belt.

For Saucedo his last outing was July 2017 against Ramon Elizer Esperanza – he won via a unanimous decision.

They were greeted at the airport by Operation Director of Baby Jet Promotions Randy Opoku Afriyie

Team Saucedo are currently lodging at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

