© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Photos: Tagoe’s Opponent Saucedo arrives in Ghana

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana’s Emmanuel  Tagoe’s opponent Fernando David Saucedo arrived last night at Kotoka International Airport ahead their saturday’s bout at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Image may contain: 6 people, people smiling, people standing

Tagoe’s last fight was December 2016 when he defeated Mzonke Fana to win the IBO lightweight belt.

Image may contain: 1 person

For Saucedo his last outing was July 2017 against Ramon Elizer Esperanza – he won via a unanimous decision.

Related Posts

The Monster of smartphone Technology

2018 Dubai Marathon: Amponsah promises to shine

Trump ‘looking forward’ to interview by special…

Image may contain: 1 person, standing and shoes

They were greeted at the airport by Operation Director of Baby Jet Promotions Randy Opoku Afriyie

Image may contain: 1 person, hat

Team Saucedo are currently lodging at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Image may contain: one or more people and flower

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

You might also like
Features

The Monster of smartphone Technology

Sports

2018 Dubai Marathon: Amponsah promises to shine

Editors Pick

Trump ‘looking forward’ to interview by special counsel

Headlines

‘Cash for seat’ committee holds final sitting today

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm