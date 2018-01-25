PURC orders ECG to compensate consumers around Achimota, Dansoman

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to pay compensation to power consumers living around Achimota, Korle-Bu and other areas of Accra who were unable to buy power for some days last year.

The meter challenge caused massive discomfort for residents of the affected areas culminating in the huge crowd that besieged the ECG’s office at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last December.

In a statement on the development, the PURC said “The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to pay compensation to the affected prepayment customers in Achimota, Korle-Bu, Dansoman and Kaneshie who were unable to purchase electrify units from December 3- 12, 2017.



“The Commission undertook preliminary investigations into the matter on December 2017 and further directed ECG to submit technical and operation information on the Prepayment System and its failure. ECG was also given an opportunity to answer questions and explain the circumstances of the incident to the Commission.



“Having investigated the matter, reviewed data submitted by the ECG including correspondence, minutes, incident reports, BOT contract and system documentation, the Commission arrived at the conclusion that there was a violation on the part of the ECG.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com