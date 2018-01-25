© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Tiwaa Addo-Danquah confirmed CID boss

By kwame acheampong

The acting director-general of the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been confirmed as substantive for the post by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, the acting head of ICT for the service Anthony Tennyson has also been made substantive.

An internal message to personnel signed by IGP David Asante-Apeatu said: “DCOP/Mr Anthony Tennyson Aidoo Ag Director General/ICT Is hereby confirmed Director General ICT. DCOP/Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Ag Director-General CID is hereby confirmed Director-General /CID”.

The appointment of DCOP  Addo-Addo became controversial after she was heard on tape discussing a case she was investigating with musician A Plus.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com

