Trump ‘looking forward’ to interview by special counsel

President Donald Trump has said he is “looking forward” to being interviewed in an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

He said he expected to be questioned by justice department special counsel Robert Mueller within two to three weeks, with approval from his lawyers.

“I would love to do that as soon as possible,” said Mr Trump.

The president had previously said he thought it “unlikely” he would be interviewed by Mr Mueller.

He has called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and a “hoax”.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump maintained he was “absolutely” prepared to be questioned under oath by the top investigator.

“There’s been no collusion whatsoever, there’s no obstruction whatsoever,” he said.

The US intelligence community has already concluded that Moscow tried to sway the presidential election in favour of Mr Trump, though Russia denies that.

As to when it might happen, Mr Trump said: “Yesterday they were talking about two to three weeks.”

Asked if he thought Mr Mueller would be fair, the president replied: “We are going to find out… I hope so.”

