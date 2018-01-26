Anti-Free SHS report fake news – Africawatch

Popular magazine Africawatch has described as fake, reports that it will publish a special report on Ghana’s free Senior High School programme which was sponsored by former President Mahama.

According to Africawatch, the alleged publication is being orchestrated by paid media mercenaries whose sole mission it is to utterly defame their reputation.

Africawatch’s response come after the Daily Guide newspaper this week accused former President John Mahama of sponsoring a yet-to-be released anti-Free SHS publication by the magazine.

The office of the former President denied the allegations and accused President Akufo-Addo of orchestrating attacks against him.

But the Presidency through the Information Minister has dismissed the allegations stating that the president is busily fixing the mess and rot created by the John Mahama government and has no time to orchestrate attacks against him.

In a statement Africawatch said “Our attention has been drawn to a fake news report now appearing in a section of the Ghanaian media to the effect that Africawatch magazine ‘has initiated a campaign to discredit the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’ and that ‘the magazine has consequently dedicated its February 2018 edition scheduled to be released unto newsstands next week, for the start of the said campaign.”

“According to this fake news story, Africawatch has devoted “a 44-page Special Report on what it says is ‘poor education in Ghana’”, and that 73,000 copies of the February issue have already been airlifted to Ghana for a so-called smear campaign against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

This story is a completely false one, a product of paid media mercenaries whose sole mission is to utterly defame the reputation of a journalistic publication whose views some others do not agree with.”

Africawatch also denied the “cover photo that was published by the media purporting to be our February 2018 cover is also fake. No such front cover was ever designed or printed by us. We want to state categorically that no Special Report on Ghana’s free SHS programme has been published by Africawatch, and no such story was ever planned. These allegations are a total fabrication and a figment of the imagination of those behind this hate campaign.”

Africawatch magazine also stated that it has no intention to run the Akufo-Addo government adding that it has no ties to the former president.

“We therefore want it to be on public record, in the clearest terms possible, that Africawatch has no campaign to wage against President Akufo-Addo’s government. We must also state that we have no ties to former President John Mahama, nor has he commissioned us to do any Special Report on Ghana’s free SHS programme, as has been claimed by sections of the media in Accra.

“We report news as we see it, and no one can peddle or influence our editorial policies nor control what we choose to publish. Our coverage in the past has always been informed by national interest, and national interest only. So any attempt by faceless individuals to tarnish the good name of this magazine will not stand.

“We have instructed our lawyers to begin legal action against those media houses involved in these grossly slanderous allegations that seem to be politically motivated.

“Such false news attacks not only hurt the targeted media house, but also reduce the public perception toward all the free press, while damaging the integrity of journalism and honest reporting, which are more important now than ever before.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline,com/103.5FM