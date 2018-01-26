Bawumia not in a hospital – Gabby

Legal practitioner and an influential figure in the ruling New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has dispelled rumours that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is on admission at a health facility in the United Kindgom.

Some sympathisers of the opposition National Democratic Congress have taken to social media to speculate about the health of the Vice President. Some have suggested he may quit his job due to the seriousness of his health condition.

Gabby, who is deemed close to the presidency, took to Facebook and wrote “I am told Guys Hospital staff are very unhappy. Many Ghanaians trooping there asking to see a patient they’d never heard of – not even his picture rings any visual bells – don’t believe what you read in NDC ‘news’.

“Well, I’m in London and have had opportunities to spend some good, jovial and intellectual sweet moments with Dr Bawumia but far from the view of any nurse or doctor; in some small, decent flat he has rented for the very short time he is away here on leave. My mistake was to attempt to tease him about his team, Tottenham Hotspurs. I wish I hadn’t!”

Dr. Bawumia is currently on a medical leave in the United Kingdom after government announced he was sick last Friday.

