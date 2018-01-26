Bawumia will return in a week – Mensah-Bonsu

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has said Ghanaians should expect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia back in a week time.

Dr. Bawumia left Ghana to the United Kingdom (UK) Friday January 19 for advanced medical attention after reporting of ill health.

A statement signed by the Chief Of Staff, Frema Opare Saturday January 20 said he was flown to the UK on the advice of his doctors.

Speaking to Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan Friday Mr Mensah-Bonsu stressed government’s position that Vice President is doing well and should be in the country in a week time.

“The Vice President really, I’ll tell you that he is okay. But, he has been asked to rest a bit. You know Ghanaians if he should come now, so many people will be trooping to his house and thus he wouldn’t have time to rest,” he told Ibrahim adding “which is why I think the doctors decided that [he should] continue to rest a bit for at least one more week or so before coming.”

Mr. Mensah-Bonsu also confirmed disclosure by Legal practitioner and influential figure in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that the Vice President was not on admission at a health facility in the UK contradicting social media reports.

“No. No I mean it [his condition] is not a hospital condition I will tell you,” he told Alhassan in reply to a question regarding the social media claims.

