CAF President launches “CAF PRO” Diploma for coaches

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad on Thursday, 25 January 2018, launched the “CAF Pro” Diploma for elite African coaches in Rabat, Morocco.

He said the program is an example towards the development and training of coaches, and an opportunity for them to obtain the highest coaching qualification.

The CAF President commended the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation(FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, for the tireless efforts made to promote the level of coaches’training, before officially launching the pioneer edition of the continental qualification.

Lekjaa said that this training is a practical step in achieving the development strategy of football applied by the FRMF, in accordance with the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He explained that training is based on scientific and knowledge that will improve the level of football locally and on the continent, adding that his outfit will explore all avenues to ensure the workshop becomes a success.

On his part, Jean-Pierre Morlans, in charge of training at FRMF, gave a detailed presentation on the content and other details of the CAF Pro Diploma.

Source: CAF