© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

How I escaped being raped by taxi driver – Actress

By kwame acheampong

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has called out a taxi driver, Henry Nnaemeka for attempting to rape and abduct her on Wednesday in Lagos.

The actress on her Snapchat page, while narrating the incident, said she was on a trip when the driver diverted and drove to an uncompleted house.

According to her, she was able to resist him and fled the scene.

Related Posts

Mo Salah ranked most popular African footballer on social…

2018 FIFA World Cup: Tickets sales window closes Jan. 31

Stop politics of insult – Awuku tells aspirants

She wrote ” This taxify driver just tried to kidnap me, thank God I always have my pepper spray, emptied that sh*t in his eyes like WTF!

“He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house and tried to drag me in it.

“I’m home now guys, I’m fine but was f**king shaking.”

Taxfy has issued an official statement on the incident. They stated that they have zero tolerance for all forms of harassment and violence.

 

Source: dailypost.ng

You might also like
Sports

Mo Salah ranked most popular African footballer on social media

Sports

2018 FIFA World Cup: Tickets sales window closes Jan. 31

Politics

Stop politics of insult – Awuku tells aspirants

Sports

U-20 WWC Qualifier: Black Princesses ready for Cameroon Saturday

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm