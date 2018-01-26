Kwabenaya Cell break: Another fugitive arrested

One more fugitive who escaped in the Kwabenya Cell break has been arrested at Begoro in the Fanteakwa district of the Eastern region.

A source at the Eastern regional Police Headquarters revealed to Starr FM’s Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah that the suspect has been transferred to Accra.

This brings to five, the number of suspects arrested in connection with the Kwabenya Cell Break.

Seven suspects escaped after a group of armed robbers stormed the Police station leading to the death of a police officer.

On Thursday, the IGP David Asante Apeatu disclosed that two of the seven suspects who escaped jail were arrested on Tuesday, 23 January at Worawora in the Volta Region.

Also, two accomplices who aided the escape of the fugitives were arrested in Accra on Monday, 22 January, 2018 and Thursday 24 January, 2018. These include a 28-year old woman named Nancy Bentaa alias Awurama and Kwasi Shower.

One more person Kofi Acheampong alias Nana Owuo aged 32, who is suspected to be the spiritual father of the suspected armed robbers was arrested on Thursday at Afienya.

