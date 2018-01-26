Kwabenya: Residents clash with Police over robbers

Residents of Kwabenya in Accra Thursday night clashed with the Police over some suspected robbers.

The irate residents had attempted to lynch the robbers who were nabbed while robbing a boutique in the area.

The Police who arrived at the scene prevented the residents from carrying out the attack on the robbers provoking the residents.

Eyewitnesses told Starr News the angry mob pelted the Police with stones and other materials but the Police succeeded in moving the suspects away unharmed.

The development comes after suspected robbers invaded the Kwabenya Police Station last Sunday killing an officer and freeing seven suspects.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM