New regulation to deal with Stationary vehicles in the offing – NRSC

The National Road Safety Commission has revealed that a new regulation to decide on stationary vehicles on Ghana’s roads is currently before the attorney general for consideration.

The revelation comes after about ten people died in a gory accident at Teacher Mante near Nsawam in the Eastern region Thursday evening.

Road experts have blamed many of the carnage on Ghana’s road on stationary vehicles.

A policy aimed at dealing with the pest of stationary vehicles failed to fall through last year. The move which was being championed through the JOSPONG group was deemed to be unfair and slanted to the advantage of the private company.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday, the head of the Road Safety commission May Obiri-Yeboah said efforts to curb road accidents is being hampered by indiscipline.

“We have been asked to draft a regulation to take care of stationary cars on our roads. We have done that and submitted to the Attorney General. The towing levy is no longer mandatory….you’ll have to take care of the towing as and when your vehicle breaks down. I will urge pedestrians to cross roads at the right places. Before crossing the roads, look to your left, your right and your left again…Cross when it is safe. Motorcycles are supposed to follow road traffic rules just like cars. Unfortunately, most of them do not observe the rules,” she said.

