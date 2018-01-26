W/R: 4 dead as tipper truck crashes into ambulance

At least four people are feared dead in an accident involving an ambulance and a truck at Beahu, a community in the Ahanta West District of the Western region.

The truck with registration number GT 7348-15 believed to be heading towards Tarkwa from Takoradi rammed into the ambulance numbered GV 1453-14 which was traveling from the Dixcove government hospital to the Effia Nkwanta regional hospital. The ambulance had six passengers on board.

The casualties have been confirmed by the Western regional MTTD Commander Chief Supt Richard Appiah.

Two of the passengers who survived the accident are being treated in a nearby health facility.

On Thursday, nearly 10 people died in accident at Teacher Mante near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan